Wiz Khalifa Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington

The tribute happened between songs when Khalifa's band started playing Linkin Park's "In the End," from the band's storied 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory. Fans quickly joined in, providing the vocals.

The tribute was captured and shared via the following tweet, "Wiz Khalifa showing some love to Linkin Park at lib tonight ❤️ https://t.co/tgkXqyvEKk— Daniel (@leinvden) September 24, 2017". Watch the moment here.