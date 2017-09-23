Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask' (Week in Review)

.
Niall Horan

Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask' was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Niall Horan has released an online stream of his brand new single, "Too Much To Ask". The song comes from the former One Direction star's debut solo album Flicker.

The piano-driven pop song is beautifully sad and sweet at the same time. The former One Direction member wrote the compelling tune and the sincerity in the vocals make it feel like he's speaking from experience:

"Waiting here for someone/ Only yesterday we were on the run/ You smiled back at me and your face lit up the sun/ Now I'm waiting here for someone," he sings in the first verse.

Flicker is scheduled for release on October 20. Listen to "Too Much to Ask" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Niall Horan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Niall Horan T-shirts and Posters

More Niall Horan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'

Niall Horan Announces North American Tour

Niall Horan Shares Bad News About 'Slow Hands' Video

Niall Horan Says Upcoming Tour Dates Are Just The Beginning

Niall Horan Announces Very First Solo Tour

Niall Horan Wants Katy Perry To 'Stop Being Mean' To Him

Niall Horan Doesn't Rule Out Collaborating With One Direction Bandmates

Niall Horan Takes Up Jimmy Fallon Instant Song Challange

Niall Horan Does Stripped Down Version of 'Slow Hands'

Niall Horan Texted Invite By Ariana Grande For Manchester Benefit Concert


More Stories for Niall Horan

Niall Horan Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage- Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke- more

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive- Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police- Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'- more

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges- Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'- Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage

Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'

Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary

Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary

Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic

Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video

Singled Out: The Living's Delay

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief

• more

Page Too News Stories
Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive

Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police

Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'

Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video

Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Texoma Shore'

Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors

DJ Khaled Will Host This Year's BET Hip Hop Awards

Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover

Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album

Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement

Miguel Performs 'Sky Walker' and 'Come Through And Chill' on Colbert

Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill

DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'

Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.