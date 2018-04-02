|
Flo Rida Streaming New Track 'Sweet Sensation'
.
Flo Rida has released his brand new single "Sweet Sensation," which is the follow up to his hit single "Dancer" which spawned a massive successful video with over 3.9 million views. "Sweet Sensation" and "Dancer" are the follow up singles to recently released "Hola" featuring Maluma - the video for which has amassed over 110 million views. Flo Rida will perform "Hola" along with "Low" next week during his pre-recorded performance on Showtime At the Apollo. Check out an online stream of "Sweet Sensation" here.
"Sweet Sensation" and "Dancer" are the follow up singles to recently released "Hola" featuring Maluma - the video for which has amassed over 110 million views.
Flo Rida will perform "Hola" along with "Low" next week during his pre-recorded performance on Showtime At the Apollo. Check out an online stream of "Sweet Sensation" here.