Tori Kelly And The Hamiltones Release 'Help Us To Love'
Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has released a brand new track called "Help Us To Love" which features The Hamiltones. The new song was written and produced by 12-time GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin. Tori Kelly had this to say, "I grew up on gospel music, so the fact that a legend like Kirk Franklin would take me under his wing was just a dream come true. He genuinely cares for people and the warm environment he created really helped me to be able to pour my heart into this song."
