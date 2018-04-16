News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Marduk Announce New Studio Album 'Viktoria'
04-16-2018
Marduk

Marduk have announced that they will be releasing a brand new studio album which will be entitled "Viktoria" and will be unleashed by Century Media Records on June 22nd.

They will be offering up the new record in various formats including digitally, standard CD (with jewelcase), vinyl LP (with inlay and 180 gram vinyl), and a limited edition CD box set that will include the CD, woven patch, metal pin, and three stickers.

The band will be releasing the vinyl edition as a standard black LP but also limited edition colored versions. Transparent sun-yellow vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, available at various outlets in North America, Dark green vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, Clear vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, White vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, Golden vinyl: Limited to 300 copies, Transparent red vinyl: Limited to 100 copies, Red vinyl: Limited to 200 copies, Silver vinyl: Limited to 300 copies and Picture vinyl: Limited to 500 copies.

