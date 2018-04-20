News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Stryper React To Walmart Banning Album Over Title
04-20-2018
Stryper

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has shared his disappointment with Walmart after the retail giant decided to carry the band's forthcoming album due to concerns over its title.

The new album will be called "God Damn Evil" and is hitting stores today but not Walmart apparently. Sweet had the following to say, "We're disappointed. Stryper has always been about making people think outside the box.

"Our new album title God Damn Evil is a statement that's needed in our society. We've seen evil rise to new levels and this title is simply a prayer request asking God to damn or condemn all the evil around us. Many chains have joined us in making such a statement. Walmart unfortunately has not.

"The odd thing is of all the chains out there we assumed Walmart would be one to understand exactly what our point and purpose is. Unfortunately not. Although we respect their decision and what's done is done, it's frustrating to see something that's meant for good get misinterpreted and misunderstood."

