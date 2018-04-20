News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Fates Warning Announce Double Live Over Europe Album
04-20-2018
Fates Warning

Fates Warning have announced that they will be releasing a new double live album entitled "Live Over Europe" on June 29th, 2018 via InsideOutMusic.

The new live release features recordings from the band's European Headline tour from the beginning of this year in support of their "Theories Of Flight" album and features songs captured during shows in 8 cities including Aschaffenburg / Germany, Belgrade / Serbia, Thessaloniki and Athens / Greece, Rome and Milan / Italy, Budapest / Hungary as well as Ljubljana / Slovenia and a total of 23 songs in over 138 minutes of playing time, spanning 30 years of the group's career.

Frontman Ray Alder had this to say, We would like to thank each and every one of our fans that helped us make 'Live Over Europe'.We had a great time making this album and we hope that you enjoyed the shows as much as we did playing them!"

"Live Over Europe" was mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Kreator, Symphony X) and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden and will be available as limited 2CD Mediabook, Gatefold 3LP + Bonus-2CD or as Digital Album.

Tracklisting:
CD 1:
1. From the Rooftops
2. Life in Still Water
3. One
4. Pale Fire
5. Seven Stars
6. SOS
7. Pieces of Me
8. Firefly
9. The Light and Shade of Things
10. Wish
11. Another Perfect Day
12. Silent Cries
13. And Yet it Moves
 
CD 2:
1. Still Remains
2. Nothing Left to Say
3. Acquiescence
4. The Eleventh Hour
5. Point of View
6. Falling
7. A Pleasant Shade of Gray, Pt. IX
8. Through Different Eyes
9. Monument
10. Eye to Eye

Fates Warning MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Fates Warning T-shirts and Posters

More Fates Warning News

