Angel Vivaldi Announces U.S. Summer Tour

The Melodic Decadence tour is scheduled to kick off on June 22nd in Poughkeepsie, NY at the The Chance Theaterand and will be concluding July 21st in Clifton, NJ at Dingbatz.

Vivaldi will be performing his newest album, Synapse, in its entirety at these shows. He had this to say, "This tour will visually reflect the concept of what my newest release, Synapse, is all about. Much like the writing process, which included me painting my studio 9 different colors for each song, I plan to use the stage as a blank canvas to vividly bring the audience into that experience with me, but in a live setting. I am anxious to perform Synapse from beginning-to-end in addition to fan favorites for a night of sensory immersion they won't soon forget."

"I'm also very excited to have Hyvmine on this bill! They're a fantastic new group featuring fellow axe-mate Al Joseph, who's voice and chops are destined to make waves in the current music scene. Equally looking forward to having Rusty Cooley and his band Day of Reckoning on a portion of this tour as well. It's going to be a wild ride!"

Angel Vivaldi w/Hyvmine (* includes Day of Reckoning)

6/22 Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

6/23 Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

6/24 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

6/25 Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

6/26 Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

6/27 Tampa, FL - Orpheum*

6/28 Orlando, FL - The Haven*

6/29 New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall*

6/30 Houston, TX - Secret Group*

7/1 Dallas, TX - The Rail Club*

7/2 Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live*

7/4 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

7/5 Los Angeles, CA - 1720

7/6 Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

7/7 Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

7/9 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

7/10 Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

7/11 Lincoln, NE - Burbon Theater

7/12 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

7/13 Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theater

7/15 Lansing, MI - Mac's Bar

7/17 Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

7/18 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

7/19 Cambridge, MA - Middle East

7/20 Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

7/21 Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz