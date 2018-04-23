Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

We were went the following details: The record is a collection of dreamy synth pop and soaring rock choruses meant for uplift. Bruises is a reflection of Cary's past few years and his path of moving forward from troubling times.

"It's about getting beaten down and getting back up again," says Cary. "Mostly the getting up part." Cary has released two singles from Bruises, "Cool City" and most recently "Crush." Stream those tracks and the rest of the album here.