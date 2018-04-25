Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Harding, a.k.a. Wesley Stace offered an abridged 10 track version of the album on vinyl for Record Store Day this past weekend and will now released an expanded 17-track version on CD and digitally.

In addition to Springsteen, the album features collaborations with Minus Five, Fastball, Eric Bazilian and the Universal Thump and will include material originally recorded by the Velvet Underground and Conway Twitty.

Stace had this to say, "You can write quite as good and accurate a narrative of a musical career through the covers sung as the songs written. Often, I've found people like the covers more, which may speak for itself, but I've always found it a compliment: covers are my strong suit."



Tracklisting:

1. If You Have Ghosts

2. Words Words Words - with The Minus Five

3. Star - With Fastball

4. Je Suis Venu Te Dire Que Je M'en Vais

5. Jackson Cage

6. Story Teller

7. Need I Know

8. It's Only Make Believe - with Kelly Hogan

9. Old Bourbon - with Rick Moody

10. Benedictus - with Eric Bazilian

11. Another Age

12. Wah Wah - with The Universal Thump

13. Wreck On The Highway - with Bruce Springsteen

14. Covered Up In Aces - with Elizabeth Barraclough

15. Think It Over

16. Satellite Of Love - with Lou Reed & Rob Wasserman

17. Like A Prayer