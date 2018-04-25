|
Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album
.
Bruce Springsteen lead the guest list on John Wesley Harding forthcoming covers album, which will be entitled "Greatest Other People's Hits", and will be released on May 18th. Harding, a.k.a. Wesley Stace offered an abridged 10 track version of the album on vinyl for Record Store Day this past weekend and will now released an expanded 17-track version on CD and digitally. In addition to Springsteen, the album features collaborations with Minus Five, Fastball, Eric Bazilian and the Universal Thump and will include material originally recorded by the Velvet Underground and Conway Twitty. Stace had this to say, "You can write quite as good and accurate a narrative of a musical career through the covers sung as the songs written. Often, I've found people like the covers more, which may speak for itself, but I've always found it a compliment: covers are my strong suit."
