News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album
04-25-2018
.
John Wesley Harding

Bruce Springsteen lead the guest list on John Wesley Harding forthcoming covers album, which will be entitled "Greatest Other People's Hits", and will be released on May 18th.

Harding, a.k.a. Wesley Stace offered an abridged 10 track version of the album on vinyl for Record Store Day this past weekend and will now released an expanded 17-track version on CD and digitally.

In addition to Springsteen, the album features collaborations with Minus Five, Fastball, Eric Bazilian and the Universal Thump and will include material originally recorded by the Velvet Underground and Conway Twitty.

Stace had this to say, "You can write quite as good and accurate a narrative of a musical career through the covers sung as the songs written. Often, I've found people like the covers more, which may speak for itself, but I've always found it a compliment: covers are my strong suit."

Tracklisting:
1. If You Have Ghosts
2. Words Words Words - with The Minus Five
3. Star - With Fastball
4. Je Suis Venu Te Dire Que Je M'en Vais
5. Jackson Cage
6. Story Teller
7. Need I Know
8. It's Only Make Believe - with Kelly Hogan
9. Old Bourbon - with Rick Moody
10. Benedictus - with Eric Bazilian
11. Another Age
12. Wah Wah - with The Universal Thump
13. Wreck On The Highway - with Bruce Springsteen
14. Covered Up In Aces - with Elizabeth Barraclough
15. Think It Over
16. Satellite Of Love - with Lou Reed & Rob Wasserman
17. Like A Prayer

John Wesley Harding MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

John Wesley Harding T-shirts and Posters

More John Wesley Harding News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland

Clutch Reveal Album Release Plans And Debut New Song Live

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Metallica Release Performance Video Of 'One'

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

Garbage Announce Version 2.0 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.