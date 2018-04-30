News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Of Mice & Men Release 'Instincts' Video
04-30-2018
.
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men have released a brand new music video for their track "Instincts". The song is featured on the band's recently released studio album "Defy".

Singer and bassist Aaron Pauley had this to say, "We're stoked to be releasing our music video for 'Instincts'. Filmed during our most recent trips to Australia and Japan, the video showcases the raw intensity that we've seen this song bring to crowds all over the world.

"When the idea for doing a video for the song came up, we collectively decided that the only way we could do it justice was to show this song's live power, and here it is. Turn it up, and bang your head!." Watch the video here.

