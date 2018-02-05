Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B

Bruno and Cardi's chemistry is impossible to ignore and their fans want more, more, more. So last week, Bruno (whose album swept the major categories at this year's GRAMMYs) floated an idea: He and Cardi should hit the road together and hours later announced the trek.

"What if I told you I wanna do one more U.S tour so we could celebrate 24k Magic together one last time….." he tweeted, before adding: "Annndddd…what if I told u imma bring my lil sis @iamcardib on tour so we can really turn your city upside down! Make this finale a party!!"

Cardi responded to Bruno's proposal: "'MhhhhhhmmmThat sounds like a great idea @brunomars?" Read more here.