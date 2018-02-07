Poison And Cheap Trick Announce North American Tour

The trek sees a return to action by Poison following a 30th anniversary tour in 2017 that marked the first time in over five years that the group hit the road with its original lineup of vocalist Bret Michaels, guitarist C.C. DeVille, drummer Rikki Rockett and bassist Bobby Dall.

"The all original Poison is headlining again this summer," says Michaels. "It's going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high energy rock and roll good times. I promise this will be awesome. My friends Cheap Trick and Pop Evil will be joining us as well as some special guests on select dates. Again, I know all the bands with all the hits will be giving 1000%!!!

"Over the last years, Poison has got to co-headline with some great bands: Def Leppard, Motley Crue, KISS, Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few, but I promise again, C.C., Bobby, Rikki and myself together will bring NOTHING BUT A GOOD TIME!!!"

"Another Poison/Cheap Trick Tour!!!," adds Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Neilsen. "It's always been FUN with these guys!" See the dates and the tour trailer video here.