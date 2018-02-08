|
Beatles The Worst Musicians In The World Claims Quincy Jones
(Radio.com) Michael Jackson Thriller producer Quincy Jones gave an epic interview to GQ recently packed with captivating tales and pointed jabs from his storied life and career. Now, Jones has spoken to Vuture for another wide-ranging and jaw-dropping conversation, and this time he has none less than The Beatles in his sights. "That they were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing m———–s," Jones said when asked of his first impressions of the Fab Four. "Paul was the worst bass player I ever heard. And Ringo? Don't even talk about it." Jones goes on to detail a recording session for Ringo Starr's 1970 solo debut, Sentimental Journey, and working on the song,"Love is a Many Spendoured Thing." According to Jones, even after three hours, the Beatles drummer couldn't get a handle on a "four bar thing" during a session with producer George Martin. "We said, 'Mate, why don't you get some lager and lime, some shepherd's pie, and take an hour-and-a-half and relax a little bit.' So he did, and we called Ronnie Verrell, a jazz drummer. Ronnie came in for 15 minutes and tore it up. Ringo comes back and says, 'George, can you play it back for me one more time?' So George did, and Ringo says, 'That didn't sound so bad." And I said, 'Yeah, m———– because it ain't you.' Great guy, though." Read more here.
