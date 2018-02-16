Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video
02-16-2018
.
Royal Blood

(hennemusic) UK rockers Royal Blood are premiering a video for "Look Like You Know", the latest single from their second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?"

The clip mixes footage from various live performances by the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - including a December 16, 2017 performance at the House Of Vans in London, UK that was streamed live after more than 10,000 fans applied for free tickets to the intimate event.

Recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London with co-producer Tom Dalgety, "How Did We Get So Dark?" debuted atop the UK charts upon its release last June to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 self-titled record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.

Royal Blood will play a series of South American dates next month - including appearances at Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile and Brazil - before heading to Australia and New Zealand in late April.

The band will launch a US headlining trek in Brooklyn, NY on May 28. Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

