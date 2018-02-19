News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown
02-19-2018
Marilyn Manson

(Radio.com) Marilyn Manson stumbled through an abbreviated set at The Paramount in New York last Thursday night (Feb. 15), where he rambled through songs, trashed the stage and begged the crowd to say they loved him (via Brooklyn Vegan).

"Marilyn Manson put on the WORST show I have ever seen," groused one fan in attendance on Twitter. "Played 5 songs, bitched about people not saying 'I Love You' and walked off."

"Marilyn Manson ended the show by dropping the mic mid-song, pushing over a speaker, and falling off stage," shared another fan on Twitter. "There's no more to it. I had the meet and greet. He was wasted. He was worse on stage. Rambled on and on about us loving him," another explained on Reddit. adding that Manson and the band struggled through ragged versions of "The Reflecting/Deep Six," "Disposable Teens," " Saturnalia," "Lunchbox" and "God's Gonna Cut You Down" before the show was abruptly ended.

Watch a fan video of Manson' bizarre onstage behavior in New York here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

