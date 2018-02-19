Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown

"Marilyn Manson put on the WORST show I have ever seen," groused one fan in attendance on Twitter. "Played 5 songs, bitched about people not saying 'I Love You' and walked off."

"Marilyn Manson ended the show by dropping the mic mid-song, pushing over a speaker, and falling off stage," shared another fan on Twitter. "There's no more to it. I had the meet and greet. He was wasted. He was worse on stage. Rambled on and on about us loving him," another explained on Reddit. adding that Manson and the band struggled through ragged versions of "The Reflecting/Deep Six," "Disposable Teens," " Saturnalia," "Lunchbox" and "God's Gonna Cut You Down" before the show was abruptly ended.

Watch a fan video of Manson' bizarre onstage behavior in New York here.