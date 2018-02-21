News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dua Lipa Announces U.S. Summer Tour
02-21-2018
(Radio.com) Dua Lipa burst onto the pop music scene with her hit "New Rules" and it looks like the English singer has a massive 2018 ahead of her. Following stateside appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dua has announced a summer U.S. tour.

The dates for the upcoming trek will kick off on June 5th in Houston, Texas and include festival stops at Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Panorama in New York City.

At 22 years old, Lipa recently became the youngest solo female artist to reach 1 billion views on YouTube for the "New Rules" video. Released last July, the song has been a sleeper hit -- climbing to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Her singles "IDGAF" and "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)" have also earned American attention. See the dates here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

