Dua Lipa Announces U.S. Summer Tour

The dates for the upcoming trek will kick off on June 5th in Houston, Texas and include festival stops at Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Panorama in New York City.

At 22 years old, Lipa recently became the youngest solo female artist to reach 1 billion views on YouTube for the "New Rules" video. Released last July, the song has been a sleeper hit -- climbing to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Her singles "IDGAF" and "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)" have also earned American attention. See the dates here.