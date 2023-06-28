Dua Lipa Announces New Season Of At Your Service Podcast

(PPM) 3x GRAMMY Award-winning, international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa announces the third season of her highly acclaimed podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. Season Three will include conversations with internationally renowned artists, thought leaders and cultural icons. Episode One launches on June 30th with Amelia Dimoldenberg, the charismatic red-carpet interviewer and host of the internet's viral series Chicken Shop Date. It will be available wherever you get your podcasts and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.

"I have had the privilege of learning from so many incredible individuals and sharing their remarkable stories over the course of the first two seasons of At Your Service," says Dua. "We're taking the same approach with Season Three, while also diving deeper into specific themes tailored to each guest. I can't wait for you all to hear my conversation with Amelia all about shooting your shot and seeing an idea through from conception to execution."

Season Three of At Your Service invites listeners to explore the vast landscape of human experiences, and celebrates the power in sharing stories and insights into the world around us. Following Season Three's premiere with Amelia, Dua will welcome an extraordinary lineup of guests including BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim, renowned relationship expert Esther Perel, star of Netflix's You and podcaster Penn Badgley, drag icon Sasha Velour, and the incomparable Billie Eilish. New episodes of At Your Service will be released every Friday in partnership with BBC Sounds, and available worldwide wherever you find podcasts.

The Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast is the sweeping companion piece to Dua's Service95 newsletter, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform created to help the reader make sense of the world. The podcast has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue and The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify who said, "Dua is an incredibly thoughtful interviewer with a genuine interest in people, social movements, and the arts."

Be sure to listen to the first episode Dua Lipa: At Your Service Season Three when it releases on June 30th, and stay tuned for more information on this season's lineup of guests. Check out the podcast here.

