Dua Lipa: At Your Service Season Three Finale Features Troye Sivan

(PPM) After a season of captivating conversations, Dua Lipa: At Your Service Season Three comes to a close today, featuring an episode with Dua's friend and fellow pop icon, Troye Sivan. You can listen to every season of At Your Service wherever you get your podcasts, and ad-free on BBC Sounds in the UK.

In this week's episode, old touring mates Dua and Troye reflect on their time spent on the road together in 2016, forging a true friendship amidst the intensity of a busy touring schedule. Their discussion largely explores the theme of identity, with Troye speaking in detail about the importance of honoring the various identities prevalent in his life, from his Australian upbringing and Jewish family background, to being a notable figure of the queer pop music community. Troye also reveals the writing process behind his highly anticipated album Something to Give Each Other, highlighting five sources of inspiration in this episode's prerequisite Recommendation List.

Season Three of At Your Service saw conversations with some of today's preeminent cultural figures, including Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg, relationship therapist Esther Perel, and the incomparable Billie Eilish. Dua took listeners on an exploration of the world of psychedelics with the "First Lady of LSD" Amanda Feilding, the roots of drag with Sasha Velour, and bringing your culture to new audiences with BLACKPINK's Jennie, amongst other timeless themes. You can listen to all previous episodes of the podcast here.

The Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast is the sweeping companion piece to Dua's Service95 newsletter, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform created to help the reader make sense of the world. The podcast has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue and The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify who said, "Dua is an incredibly thoughtful interviewer with a genuine interest in people, social movements, and the arts." Check it out here.

Related Stories

Dua Lipa Announces New Season Of At Your Service Podcast

Dua Lipa Announces Service95 Book Club

Green Day, My Chemical Romance Lead Firefly Lineup

More Dua Lipa News