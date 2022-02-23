Green Day, My Chemical Romance Lead Firefly Lineup

Event poster

Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Dua Lipa, and Halsey will be headlining this year's Firefly Music Festival that will taking place at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware on September 22nd through 25th.

They will be joined by All Time Low, Weezer, Zedd, Big Sean, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Bleachers, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, The Head And The Heart, Charli XCX, Little Simz, Conan Gray, Wolf Alice, Cordae, and more.

This year's event will featuring the return of Bazaar Central Market, the famous Thicket Silent Disco, intimate Treehouse Stage, DJ sets from The Nest, Roller Disco, and more. See the full lineup below:

100 gecs

Alexander 23

Anna of the North

AmyElle

Ashnikko

Avril Lavigne

Bakar

Bankrol Hayden

Benny The Butcher

Big Sean

Bleachers

Casmalia

Chai

Charli XCX

Chloe Moriondo

Cloonee

Cochise

Cold War Kids

Conan Gray

Cordae

Daisy the Great

Dayglow

Dorian Electra

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Emmy Meli

Ezra Furman

flor

ford.

GAYLE

Girl Talk

Green Day

Gryffin

Gunna

Gus Dapperton

Halsey

Indigo De Souza

Jamie xx

John Summit

Jordana

Jungle

Little Simz

Loud Luxury

Lucii

Mallrat

Manchester Orchestra

Mannequin Pussy

Matt Maeson

Mod Sun

My Chemical Romance

Neil Frances

Phantoms

Porter Robinson

Princess Nokia

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Renforshort

Sadie Jean

SAINt JHN

San Holo

SEB

Ship Wrek

spill tab

Sueco

The Backseat Lovers

The Brook & The Bluff

The Head And The Heart

The Kid LAROI

The Regrettes

Tsu Nami

VNSSA

Wax Motif

Weezer

Wenzday

Weston Estate

Whipped Cream

Willow

Wolf Alice

Yung Bae

YUNGBLUD

Zedd

