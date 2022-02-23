Green Day, My Chemical Romance Lead Firefly Lineup

Green Day, My Chemical Romance, Dua Lipa, and Halsey will be headlining this year's Firefly Music Festival that will taking place at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware on September 22nd through 25th.
They will be joined by All Time Low, Weezer, Zedd, Big Sean, Porter Robinson, Gunna, Bleachers, Avril Lavigne, Jamie xx, The Head And The Heart, Charli XCX, Little Simz, Conan Gray, Wolf Alice, Cordae, and more.
This year's event will featuring the return of Bazaar Central Market, the famous Thicket Silent Disco, intimate Treehouse Stage, DJ sets from The Nest, Roller Disco, and more. See the full lineup below:
100 gecs
Alexander 23
Anna of the North
AmyElle
Ashnikko
Avril Lavigne
Bakar
Bankrol Hayden
Benny The Butcher
Big Sean
Bleachers
Casmalia
Chai
Charli XCX
Chloe Moriondo
Cloonee
Cochise
Cold War Kids
Conan Gray
Cordae
Daisy the Great
Dayglow
Dorian Electra
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Emmy Meli
Ezra Furman
flor
ford.
GAYLE
Girl Talk
Green Day
Gryffin
Gunna
Gus Dapperton
Halsey
Indigo De Souza
Jamie xx
John Summit
Jordana
Jungle
Little Simz
Loud Luxury
Lucii
Mallrat
Manchester Orchestra
Mannequin Pussy
Matt Maeson
Mod Sun
My Chemical Romance
Neil Frances
Phantoms
Porter Robinson
Princess Nokia
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Renforshort
Sadie Jean
SAINt JHN
San Holo
SEB
Ship Wrek
spill tab
Sueco
The Backseat Lovers
The Brook & The Bluff
The Head And The Heart
The Kid LAROI
The Regrettes
Tsu Nami
VNSSA
Wax Motif
Weezer
Wenzday
Weston Estate
Whipped Cream
Willow
Wolf Alice
Yung Bae
YUNGBLUD
Zedd
