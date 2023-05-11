Dua Lipa Announces Service95 Book Club

(Permanent Press) Global pop superstar, multi-GRAMMY and BRIT award winning singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has shared details of the just announced Service95 Book Club. The new offering from the multi-faceted artist is the latest branch of the Service95 platform whose weekly newsletter, At Your Service podcast, website and social media platforms offer a global perspective for its community and celebrate the power of stories and recommendations.

Each month, members of the Service95 Book Club will read a book personally chosen by Dua. Her selections will represent diverse global voices and tell powerful stories across genres including fiction, memoir and manifesto from recent releases to literary classics.

The Service95 Book Club launches in June with Shuggie Bain, the inaugural Book of the Month. Dua will meet Douglas Stuart, author of Shuggie Bain, at the prestigious Hay Festival on June 3rd to talk about his Booker Prize-winning novel for a special live-recorded episode of her podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

Dua's passion for reading led her to the 2022 Booker Prize ceremony, where she delivered a keynote speech about her lifelong love of reading, how books have been a constant companion throughout her life and how writing has the power to make people feel seen and heard. Additionally, she has hosted renowned writers Hanya Yanagihara, Min Jin Lee and Lisa Taddeo on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service and regularly champions books and authors through her editorial platform, Service95.

The Service95 Book Club will offer readers a chance to dive into more content including discussion guides, author Q&As and reading lists. Features like the Stories of My Life series will take members on a tour of the books that have shaped the lives of authors, activists and artists across industries, while Service95 Recommends will provide a steady stream of recommended reading outside of the Book of the Month.

"Reading a book is one of the most profound joys in life," comments Dua. "Reading provides a form of escapism, a way to understand human connection and helps us navigate human relationships. Through the pages of a book, I can go places that I have never been and feel like I have lived there for a lifetime. But the true magic of a great book comes alive with sharing the experience, talking with friends, and swapping recommendations of what to read next. I can't wait to do that with readers from every corner of the globe through the Service95 Book Club."

Douglas Stuart said: "I am thrilled that Shuggie Bain is the inaugural pick for the Service95 Book Club. I have so much respect for Dua Lipa and her artistry, and I really admire that she uses her platform to inspire readers, and to keep books at the centre of our cultural conversations. I'm looking forward to our event as part of the Hay Festival in Wales. It'll be a night I'll always remember. Come join us."

For more information on the Service95 Book Club and to sign up, visit service95.com

