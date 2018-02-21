News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Maren Morris Shares Bachelorette Party Photos
02-21-2018
.
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Maren Morris is getting married, and she's pretty excited about it. "The Middle" star has shared images from her bachelorette party, and it looks like a good time was had by all.

"Not sure what I did in a past life to deserve these people, but I'm thankful," Morris captioned a photo on Instagram of her bachelorette party crew, adding the hashtag #GettinMurd.

The singer also shared a funny video clip of her attempt to pull off the famous Dirty Dancing "Time of My Life" jump move with one of her friends. While Morris pretty much fails at the jump, thankfully no one got hurt.

"Just fulfilling every bachelorette stereotype over here," she cracked in the video caption. Get a glimpse of what her bachelorette party was like here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Maren Morris Music, DVDs, Books and more

Maren Morris T-shirts and Posters

More Maren Morris News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Maren Morris Shares Bachelorette Party Photos

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert Sing TLC's 'No Scrubs'

Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey Premiere 'The Middle' Visual During Commercial

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey Releases New Track 'The Middle'

Maren Morris Reveals Her Dream Crossover Collaborators

Eric Church, Maren Morris Lead Grammy Tribute to Las Vegas Victims

Zedd And Maren Morris Have New Collaboration 'The Middle'

Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

Maren Morris The Honorary Chairwoman For Texas Music Project

Maren Morris Shares Career Advice For Budding Country Artists


More Stories for Maren Morris

Maren Morris Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

Page Too:
Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.