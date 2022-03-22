Maren Morris Announces Album Release Livestream Show

Event poster

(Columbia Nashville) Maren Morris has announced that she will be celebrating the release of her new album, "Humble Quest", with a special livestream event from Sony Hall in New York City, via Amazon Music.

The intimate performance event will be kicking off at 8 p.m. EDT on March 26 with a preshow led by Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson, the hosts of the Amazon Original podcast Country Heat Weekly.

Fans will be able to tune in to the livestream via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and within the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch. as well as on Prime Video globally.



Maren had to say, "to celebrate the release of Humble Quest, I'll be doing a special live concert in NYC that, with the help of Amazon Music, will be streamed to my fans globally on 3/26!"

During the livestream, fans will also get a sneak peek at Maren's episode of the Amazon Music digital series The Walk In, where host Mo Heart (RuPaul's Drag Race) takes fans on tours through the closets of some of her favorite celebrities and artists.

From Maren's looks at the ACM Awards, CMAs, and her tours, livestream viewers will hear the stories behind the looks and learn about Maren's relationship with her stylist, Dani Michelle, before the full episode drops in the Amazon Music app on March 28, kicking off Season Two of the series.

Related Stories

Maren Morris Shares 'Nervous' New Single

News > Maren Morris