Maren Morris Shares 'Nervous' New Single

Maren Morris has shared a brand new song called "Nervous". The track comes from her forthcoming album, "Humble Quest", which will arrive on March 25th.

"Am I humble enough now?" Maren asks herself sometimes. "Maybe. Or maybe I still haven't found it yet. Or maybe, who cares as long as your friends and, most importantly, you know what your heart is all about? But here's to taking the quest to find out."

Morris will be hitting the road to promote the album with The Humble Quest Tour that is set to kick off on June 9th in Raleigh, NC at the Red Hat Amphitheater. See the dates below:

4/29/2022 Stagecoach Indio, CA

5/7/2022 iHeart Country Festival Austin, TX

5/20/2022 Hangout Fest Gulf Shores, AL

6/9/2022 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC

6/10/2022 Rabbit Rabbit Asheville, NC

6/11/2022 Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA

6/16/2022 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC

6/17/2022 Live Oak Bank Pavilion Wilmington, NC

6/18/2022 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA

6/23/2022 CMAC Canandaigua, NY

6/24/2022 KEMBA Live! Outdoor Columbus, OH

6/25/2022 The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park Cincinnati, OH

7/7/2022 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

7/8/2022 Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

7/9/2022 Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Gilford, NH

7/14/2022 TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA

7/15/2022 Stage AE Outdoors Pittsburgh, PA

7/16/2022 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON

7/21/2022 Starlight Theatre Kansas City, MO

7/29/2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

8/4/2022 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

8/5/2022 Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Cleveland, OH

8/6/2022 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Detroit, MI

8/10/2022 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL

8/11/2022 Saint Louis Music Park St. Louis, MO

8/12/2022 TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park Indianapolis, IN

8/13/2022 BMO Harris Pavilion Milwaukee, WI

8/16/2022 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Vail, CO

8/18/2022 TBA Salt Lake City, UT

8/19/2022 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID

8/20/2022 Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater Missoula, MT

8/23/2022 Wine Country Amphitheater Walla Walla, WA

8/26/2022 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

8/27/2022 King County's Marymoor Park Seattle, WA

8/28/2022 McMenamins Edgefield Portland, OR

9/15/2022 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

9/16/2022 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA

9/17/2022 The Greek Theatre Berkeley, CA

9/23/2022 Arizona Federal Theatre Phoenix, AZ

10/13/2022 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

10/19/2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

10/21/2022 The Armory Minneapolis, MN

10/28/2022 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Dallas, TX

12/2/2022 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN

