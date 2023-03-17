Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris Reimagine 'Look At Us Now Honeycomb'

Single art

(Atlantic Records) The new Amazon Original version of "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)," performed by Marcus Mumford & Maren Morris is out today exclusively via Amazon Music (buy/listen here).

The track marks a reimagined version of the single which first appeared on Aurora, the debut album from Daisy Jones & The Six - subjects of the eponymous limited series which debuted on March 3 on Prime Video.

Mumford co-wrote the original version of the track, alongside GRAMMY®-winning songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Blake Mills (Bob Dylan, Fiona Apple, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Perfume Genius). Mills served as producer for the original track, as well as today's reimagined version.

Today's release arrives accompanied by a "behind the scenes" mini-doc showcasing Mumford, Morris, and Mills recording the rework, alongside footage of the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six captured during production of the series - watch below.

Speaking on today's release and the music of the limited series, Morris shares: "Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it's really like touring can so often get it wrong. One of the components of 'Daisy Jones' is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting. The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity. I'm so honored to have gotten to sing on 'Look At Us Now' with Marcus."

Mumford explains the recording of the reimagined version: "Blake and I wrote 'Look At Us Now (Honeycomb) together - with a bit of help - about a year and a half ago for Daisy Jones & The Six. This time around, we stripped the song right back down to acoustic guitar and a vocal - which is how it was written - and then kind of built it back up from there until we landed on an arrangement that we liked. I've been a fan of Maren for a long time - both her solo music and her work with The Highwomen - and this duet needed a voice like hers. We're just honestly so thankful she agreed to do it."

