The Doors Release Video Of Classic Live Performance

The epic closing track from the group's second album, "Strange Days", was stretched even further in concert, says drummer John Densmore. "Playing that song was intense," Densmore tells Rolling Stone. "I had to take a deep breath before playing it, because it's not a little three-minute pop ditty. This was our second epic, after 'The End'. 'The End' was like a love song and then 'When the Music's Over was a statement. You know, 'We want the world and we want it now.'

"We developed it over time, vamping in the middle section, as Jim would throw in whatever poetry things he wanted. I'm real proud of it, because I had this impulse to stop the beat in the middle, and Ray kept the bass line going and Jim said, 'What have they done to the Earth? ... They stuck her with knives.' And I started stabbing the cymbals like knives. It was like freeform poetry in music.

"The Who did 'Tommy' that night at the Isle Of Wight," he adds. "They did an opera, we did a symphony."

Directed by Murray Lerner, "Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 1970" captures the historic last concert ever filmed of The Doors, whose August 29 performance was featured alongside sets by The Who, ELP, Sly & The Family Stone, Ten Years After and Joni Mitchell, among others.