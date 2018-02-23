Janelle Monae Streams New Single 'Make Me Feel'

The track, titled "Make Me Feel," hit our airwaves today (February 22) and comes days after the always-classy singer released a cinematic teaser supporting her new project – which Monae calls an "emotion picture."

Dirty Computer will be released on April 27th, but fans can catch that teaser video on the big screen. It's airing before Marvel's Black Panther in select theaters nationwide. Dirty Computer will be Monae's first release since 2013's The Electric Lady.

Check out the video for "Make Me Feel," which contains explicit lyrics, below. Read more here.