News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer Features Beastie Boys Classic
02-23-2018
.
Beastie Boys

(Radio.com) It's the Beastie Boys in space. The new trailer for the highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story movie has been set to the sounds of the Beastie Boys' perennial 1993 smash, "Sabotage."

The intergalactic mash-up is the work of one Chris Galegar, with the video results shared by the War Starts at Midnight podcast. Matching the high-octane energy of the Beastie Boys track with the explosive visual imagery of the Star Wars trailer makes for an inspired match.

Check out the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, which contains explicit lyrics, here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Beastie Boys Music, DVDs, Books and more

Beastie Boys T-shirts and Posters

More Beastie Boys News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer Features Beastie Boys Classic

Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover 2017 In Review

Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct

Beastie Boys' Mike D Reveals New Venture

Beastie Boys' Mike D Reveals New Venture

Beastie Boys' Mike D Reveals New Venture

Beastie Boys' 'Sabotage' Video Gets Sesame Street Makeover

KRS-One Tribute Wrong Beastie Boy In New Track

A Look Back At The Beastie Boys' 'Check Your Head' 25 Years Later

Founding Beastie Boys Member John Berry Dead At 52


More Stories for Beastie Boys

Beastie Boys Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.