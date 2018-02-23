|
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Trailer Features Beastie Boys Classic
.
(Radio.com) It's the Beastie Boys in space. The new trailer for the highly anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story movie has been set to the sounds of the Beastie Boys' perennial 1993 smash, "Sabotage." The intergalactic mash-up is the work of one Chris Galegar, with the video results shared by the War Starts at Midnight podcast. Matching the high-octane energy of the Beastie Boys track with the explosive visual imagery of the Star Wars trailer makes for an inspired match. Check out the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, which contains explicit lyrics, here.
The intergalactic mash-up is the work of one Chris Galegar, with the video results shared by the War Starts at Midnight podcast. Matching the high-octane energy of the Beastie Boys track with the explosive visual imagery of the Star Wars trailer makes for an inspired match.
Check out the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, which contains explicit lyrics, here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.