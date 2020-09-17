Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream

Metallica, Dave Matthews and Friends, the Beastie Boys final performance are just three of the major acts that will be part of the Bonnaroo festival's Virtual ROO-ALITY, a free three-night live YouTube broadcast.
The livestreaming event will be taking place on September 24th, 25th and 26th beginning at 4:30pm CT each day on the official Bonnaroo YouTube channel here.
The broadcast will feature 13 archive performances from artists like Metallica, Dave Matthews and Friends, The White Stripes, James Brown, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes, and more.
The event will also feature the premiere stream of the Beastie Boys' historic final concert performance that took place at Bonnaroo festival on June 12, 2009.
In addition to the historic performances, the event will feature new performances from Nathaniel Rateliff, Chromeo, Big Gigantic, Bruce Hornsby Feat. James Mercer, Rob Moose & Polo G, Old Crow Medicine Show's Bonnarootenanny, Denzel Curry, Lennon Stella, Billy Strings, Action Bronson, CloZee, Moon Taxi, Live from Tipitina's featuring Galactic and Tank and The Bangas, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Goose, Live from Graduate Nashville curated by Music City tastemaker Whiskey Jam featuring Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress, Devin Dawson and ERNEST, and many more.
