|
Jimmy Kimmel Gives Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget Makeover
.
(Radio.com) In Drake's ambitious video for "God's Plan," the rapper gives away nearly $1 million to unsuspecting strangers in Miami -- delighting the internet and making life a little easier for countless individuals. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show's writers decided to give Drake's video a low-budget revamp. Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo is tasked with the philanthropic mission of giving away $100 to strangers in a 99 Cent store. Guillermo announces on a megaphone that all purchases in the store (under 99 cents) will be on him -- but each shopper only gets one item, so wise choices must be made. In one scene, he flips through a roll of $1 dollar bills like a wealthy playa. In another, he makes it rain ($1 bills) on a lady under an umbrella. At the video's close, Guillermo gives an oversized check for $96 and change to the store's cashier. Watch it here.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show's writers decided to give Drake's video a low-budget revamp. Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo is tasked with the philanthropic mission of giving away $100 to strangers in a 99 Cent store.
Guillermo announces on a megaphone that all purchases in the store (under 99 cents) will be on him -- but each shopper only gets one item, so wise choices must be made.
In one scene, he flips through a roll of $1 dollar bills like a wealthy playa. In another, he makes it rain ($1 bills) on a lady under an umbrella. At the video's close, Guillermo gives an oversized check for $96 and change to the store's cashier. Watch it here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.