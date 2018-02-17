Vance Joy Announces North American Tour

The tour kicks off in Berkeley, CA, with dates scheduled through July 14, when he touches down in Birmingham, AL. Vance Joy is also slated to hit the festival circuit pretty hard this summer, with appearances at Coachella and Firefly among them.

Verified fan ticket registration is happening now through Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10pm ET here. The fan presale is set for Monday, Feb. 19 at 10am local. See his full North American tour itinerary - here.