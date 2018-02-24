News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage And Gucci Mane Release 'Cocky' Track (Week in Review)

.
Gucci Mane

A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage And Gucci Mane Release 'Cocky' Track was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane are definitely feeling pretty good about themselves. The hip-hop heavyweights have united on the new song, "Cocky," which was produced by London On Da Track.

The track is the first from the upcoming basketball movie, Uncle Drew, which stars NBA player Kyrie Irving and Nick Kroll. Uncle Drew is scheduled for theatrical release on June 29.

True to its title, "Cocky" features the rappers delivering self-congratulatory verses over a heavy, down-tempo beat. Listen to an online stream of "Cocky" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Gucci Mane Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gucci Mane T-shirts and Posters

More Gucci Mane News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage And Gucci Mane Release 'Cocky' Track

Gucci Mane Announces Another New Album 'The Evil Genius'

Gucci Mane Released 'Curve' Video Featuring The Weeknd

Gucci Mane Releases 'Back On' Music Video

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Get Married In White Wedding

Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors

Gucci Mane And The Weeknd Team for New Song 'Curve'

Desiigner Taps Gucci Mane For 'Liife' Video

Gucci Mane Announces New Album 'Mr. Davis,' Drops New Single with Migos

Gucci Mane Gives Financial Advice In Funny Spoof Ad


More Stories for Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.