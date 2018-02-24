News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eminem Releases 'Untouchable' Lyric Video In UnusualWay (Week in Review)

.
Eminem

Eminem Releases 'Untouchable' Lyric Video In UnusualWay was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) One video was not enough for Eminem this past week. With fans still wrapping heads around his recent "River" clip with Ed Sheeran, Slim Shady has dropped a lyric video for the track "Untouchable."

The hit making rapper presented the new song in novel form, sharing the lyrics as posts on various social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

One of the highlights of Em's Revival album, "Untouchable" samples Cheech and Chong's 1974 classic, "Earache My Eye." Watch the "Untouchable" lyric video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Eminem Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eminem T-shirts and Posters

More Eminem News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eminem Releases 'Untouchable' Lyric Video In UnusualWay

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video

Eminem In the Studio With Dr. Dre And Mike Will Made-It

Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts

Eminem Previews 'River' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

Muse, Eminem, The Killers Lead Bonnaroo 2018

Eminem Fires Back at 'Revival' Critics With Remix

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

Beyonce, Eminem and the Weeknd Lead Coachella 2018


More Stories for Eminem

Eminem Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.