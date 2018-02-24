Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury

The singer is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair the knee as soon as possible, which has forced her to postpone 11 tour dates originally set for March and April.

The dates were set to begin March 25 in Brendale, Australia and end April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Ticket-holders for all countries are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and stay tuned for further information about rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the near future. The Byron Bay Bluesfest performance will not be able to be rescheduled. Read her message to fans - here.