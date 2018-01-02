The Chainsmokers Share Apology For Controversial Comments 2017 In Review

Pall was asked about his dog and made a joke that many Twitter users quickly condemned as culturally insensitive at the least. "I mean if she could come anywhere I'd bring her to - well, I don't know if I'd bring her to China'" he said, trailing off in a video the duo posted and has since removed from their social media accounts.

The resulting backlash resulted in the duo posting a message on their official Twitter account which read: "I made a comment in an interview about being hesitant to bring my dog, Cheddar, to China because I have read reports about dogs being slaughtered in certain provinces. We originally posted a video to share how much we love China and our fans there. We would never intentionally do anything to upset our fans and we apologize if we offended anyone."

The duo also included a link that outlines the controversy surrounding of dog consumption in China, specifically as it pertains to the Lychee and Dog Meat Festival. See the post here.