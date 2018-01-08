Kip Moore Hits The Beach For The New Year

Moore was on a well-deserved break after a year of achievements. The Tifton, Georgia native released his album Slowheart in 2017, and toured in support of the project on his Plead the Fifth tour. He also wrapped a movie project on the making of his album, The Journey to Slowheart.

Moore will tour worldwide, kicking off on Feb. 10 in San Antonio, Texas, making some stops across America before hitting the United Kingdom, Australia and ending up in Calgary, Canada. Read more here.