Kip Moore Wraps European Leg Of Damn Love World Tour

(The GreenRoom) Kip Moore continues to hit new milestones with a sold-out European leg, bringing his live show to Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K.. Moore kicked off his 10-stop stint with intimate shows for his first-ever stops in Germany and the Netherlands, followed by a string of sold-out shows in the U.K., including Royal Albert Hall's iconic stage in London, where he headlined the inaugural Highways Festival.

"I learned a long time ago to never look at a chart or pay any attention to the pack," said Moore. "Our first-ever headlining show in the UK was in a 800 seat London club back in 2014. Several years and sweaty nights later we found ourselves in the legendary venue of Royal Albert Hall and amazing venues across Europe on this run. We've enjoyed the ride and we'll be back soon."

Moore will continue his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with headlining shows in the States, inviting special guest The Cadillac Three along for his fall tour. Moore's headlining fall run is set to launch in Saginaw, MI on Aug. 24th. Moore also just announced 10 additional stops in Canada, inviting Aaron Raitiere to join his on the Canadian leg.

Kip Moore's fifth studio album DAMN LOVE is available now. Co-produced by Moore, along with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the 13 tracks hold on to passion, with the persistent anthem "Heart on Fire," while "Another Night In Knoxville" captures the magnetic draw of the stage as a sweeping '70s-rock ballad that soundtracks a long-cherished memory. Meanwhile the refreshing "Kinda Bar" conjures magic from a roadside tavern, and a comforting sense of clarity arrives with gentle instant classics, "Some Things" and "One Heartbeat" (featuring Ashley McBryde).

