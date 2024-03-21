Kip Moore Taking Nomad World Tour Down Under

(MPG) Kip Moore will make his way back to Oceania as he brings his Nomad World Tour to Australia and New Zealand this September and October. Returning for the fifth time and playing his biggest ever Australian headline shows, Moore's Nomad World Tour takes in nine huge headline shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Thirroul and Brisbane.
The general onsale begins on Wednesday March 27 at 4 p.m. local time, with presale tickets on sale for Frontier members on Monday March 25 from 4 p.m. local time.
Last visiting Australia and New Zealand for his sell-out 2023 headline tour, which included an epic headline performance CMC Rocks QLD, Kip Moore's southern charm is as smooth as ever. With fans craving more of the genre-blending songsmith, this highly anticipated return is sure to blow roofs off arenas and theatres across the country.
Friday September 20
Christchurch Town Hall | Christchurch, NZ
Saturday September 21
Powerstation | Auckland, NZ
18+
Saturday September 28
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Sunday September 29
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
Wednesday October 2
Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide, SA
18+
Thursday October 3
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday October 8
Canberra Theatre Centre | Canberra, ACT
Thursday October 10
Anita's Theatre | Thirroul, NSW
Sunday October 13
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
