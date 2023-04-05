Kip Moore Sells Out At Debut Stadium And Arena Shows In South Africa

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) Kip Moore continues to hit new milestones during his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR, bringing his live show to South Africa for the first time ever this past week. Moore kicked off his sold out South Africa run with an electrifying stadium show in Pretoria on March 26th playing to over 25,000 fans, followed by two consecutive capacity arena shows in Cape Town on April 1st and 2nd.

Moore will continue his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with headlining shows in Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K.. Inviting special guest The Cadillac Three along for his fall tour, Moore's headlining U.S. run is set to launch in Saginaw, MI on Aug. 24th.

Moore's fifth studio album DAMN LOVE will be available on April 28th and is available to pre-order now here. Over 13 new tracks co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love. Moore just shared the bittersweet love story behind the album's title track, in the official new music video for the track out now and available to watch below"

