Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour
01-09-2018
.
Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart has announced that he will be hitting the road this summer for an epic North American tour and he is brining along Cyndi Lauper as his special guest.

The tour will span four month and visit 22 cities. It is scheduled to kick off on June 25th at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, Ca and will get into high gear at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, FL on July 24th.

The trek will visit many markets across the U.S. and includes a show at Madison Square Garden on August 7th. The music icon will wrap things up on September 1st in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheater.

Rod Stewart North American Tour Dates
06/25 Hollywood, CA -- Hollywood Bowl
07/24 Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Event Center
07/26 Orlando, FL -- Amway Arena
07/28 Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center
07/29 Louisville, KY -- KFC YUM! Arena
08/1 Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena
08/3 Allentown, PA -- PPL Center
08/4 Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
08/7 New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden
08/10 Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage
08/11 Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena
08/14 Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center
08/15 St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center
08/18 Indianapolis, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/19 St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/22 Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center Arena
08/24 Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena
08/26 San Diego, CA -- Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/28 Reno, NV -- Event Center
08/29 San Francisco, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/31 Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
09/1 Seattle, WA -- White River Amphitheater

