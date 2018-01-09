Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper Announce Summer Tour

The tour will span four month and visit 22 cities. It is scheduled to kick off on June 25th at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, Ca and will get into high gear at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood, FL on July 24th.

The trek will visit many markets across the U.S. and includes a show at Madison Square Garden on August 7th. The music icon will wrap things up on September 1st in Seattle, WA at the White River Amphitheater.

Rod Stewart North American Tour Dates

06/25 Hollywood, CA -- Hollywood Bowl

07/24 Hollywood, FL -- Hard Rock Event Center

07/26 Orlando, FL -- Amway Arena

07/28 Charlotte, NC -- Spectrum Center

07/29 Louisville, KY -- KFC YUM! Arena

08/1 Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena

08/3 Allentown, PA -- PPL Center

08/4 Atlantic City, NJ -- Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

08/7 New York, NY -- Madison Square Garden

08/10 Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

08/11 Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena

08/14 Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center

08/15 St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center

08/18 Indianapolis, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/19 St. Louis, MO -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/22 Denver, CO -- Pepsi Center Arena

08/24 Phoenix, AZ -- Talking Stick Resort Arena

08/26 San Diego, CA -- Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/28 Reno, NV -- Event Center

08/29 San Francisco, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/31 Portland, OR -- Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

09/1 Seattle, WA -- White River Amphitheater