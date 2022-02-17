Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick Expand North American Tour

(hennemusic) Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick have expanded their summer tour of North America with the addition of 19 new concert dates. Originally scheduled to open in Fort Worth, TX on July 1, the series will now begin in Vancouver, BC on June 10, with shows wrapping up in Edmonton, AB in mid-September.

Tickets for most of the newly-added US tour dates go on sale to the public starting on Friday, February 25 at 10 AM local time, and tickets to the Canadian dates go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com.

Separately, tickets for the Santa Barbara, CA concert on June 18 will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time via AXS.com and through the Santa Barbara Bowl box office.

Rod Stewart Fan Club members have access to a special ticket presale for US concerts (except shows in Hollywood, Mountain View, Santa Barbara, and Seattle) beginning Monday, February 21 at 10 AM - Thursday, February 24 at 10 PM, local time, visit RodStewart.com. A Citi cardmembers presale runs from Tuesday, February 22 at 10 AM - Thursday, February 24 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Presales for Seattle, WA (June 11), Hollywood, CA (June 14) and Mountain View, CA (June 17) concerts as follows: Rod Stewart Fan Club presale is from Monday, February 28 at 10 AM - Thursday, March 3 at 10 PM local time. For the Hollywood Bowl concert, American Express Card Members will have access to a special presale starting Friday, February 25 - Thursday, March 3. For the Mountain View, CA and Seattle, WA concerts, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday March 1 - Thursday, March 3.

Canada Presales: Rod Stewart Fan Club members have access to a special ticket presale for Canada concerts beginning Monday, February 28 at 10 AM through Thursday, March 3 at 10 PM, local time, visit RodStewart.com for more information. American Express Card Members in Canada will have access to Amex Front of the Line presale tickets starting Tuesday March 1 at 10am - Thursday March 3 at 10 PM local time. See the dates here.

