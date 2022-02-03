Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick will join Rod Stewart as special guests on his summer tour of North America. The series will open in Fort Worth, TX on July 1 and is scheduled to wrap up in Tampa, FL on September 3.
Stewart shared the news via social media while also confirming that tickets are now on sale. Originally planned for 2020, the tour was put on hold as the live music industry - like many others - shut down during the pandemic.
Cheap Trick will next be seen hosting a new Las Vegas residency later this month when they begin a series of album-themed shows at The Strat Hotel Casino & SkyPod.
"We're going to play sort of like what we had done before, when we've played a full album, and then extra tracks," guitarist Rick Nielsen tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We're going to try to do that in Vegas. We can play the first album, the second album, third album and fourth album over a four-night stand." See the dates and watch Rod's video message here.
Cheap Trick Rock Baltimore Ravens NFL Game
Cheap Trick Going Vegas With New Residency
Rick Nielsen Of Cheap Trick Gives Guitar Collection Tour
Cheap Trick Perform As Tom Recovers From Open Heart Surgery
Journey Recruit Toto To Replace Ill Billy Idol For American Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Unplugging For Intimate Spring Tour- more
Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees- Megaforce Records' Jonny Z Dead At 69- Nirvana- more
Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour- Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart- more
Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard