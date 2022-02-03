Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Cheap Trick will join Rod Stewart as special guests on his summer tour of North America. The series will open in Fort Worth, TX on July 1 and is scheduled to wrap up in Tampa, FL on September 3.

Stewart shared the news via social media while also confirming that tickets are now on sale. Originally planned for 2020, the tour was put on hold as the live music industry - like many others - shut down during the pandemic.

Cheap Trick will next be seen hosting a new Las Vegas residency later this month when they begin a series of album-themed shows at The Strat Hotel Casino & SkyPod.

"We're going to play sort of like what we had done before, when we've played a full album, and then extra tracks," guitarist Rick Nielsen tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We're going to try to do that in Vegas. We can play the first album, the second album, third album and fourth album over a four-night stand." See the dates and watch Rod's video message here.

