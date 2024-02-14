Rod Stewart and Jools Holland Celebrate Valentine's Day With 'Pennies From Heaven'

(Warner Records) To mark Valentine's Day, Sir Rod Stewart and Jools Holland with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra release "Pennies From Heaven," their third offering from the exquisite collaborative album Swing Fever - out February 23rd on Warner Records.
The track sees a sensational interpretation of the early American classic written by Arthur Johnston and Johnny Burke. As Jools explains, "It's such a lovely song and you can do it a lot of different ways. The lyrics are very optimistic and positive, and in the mouth of Rod, they're like modern poems of the 20th century. It's an expression of joy and the message of it is, 'It's going to be alright.'"
Rod says, "If you need cheering up and wanna have a laugh and a dance this is the album for you. Jools and I purposely agreed on no slow songs! In my entire career I've never known such joy when recording an album, and that joy I believe radiates through to the listener...........so get ya dancing shoes on here's 'Pennies from Heaven' and she certainly is!"
The song arrives with a fun-filled music video, directed by Jeremy Deller & Jack Cocker, which sees a barn-storming performance featuring Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, as well as a full band and some spectacular swing dance to boot. Watch it below:
