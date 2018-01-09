Umphrey's McGee Streaming New Song 'Looks'

The group will be celebrating the release by doing special appearance on the Sirius XM's Jam On channel featuring keyboardist Joel Cummins joining program director Ari Fink for a track by track for the new album. The episode premiered on Monday and will be re-run during the coming week.

The band will be playing a special home town album release party at The Park West in Chicago on January 14th and will be launching their North American tour on January 11th in Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE.

The 'it's not us' headline tour will be running until March 25th where is concludes in San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park. See the dates and watch the new lyric video below:

Umphrey's Mcgee North American Tour Dates:

01/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

01/12 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

01/13 Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

01/19 New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre

01/20 New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre

01/21 New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre

01/25 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

01/26 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

01/27 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

01/28 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

02/1 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

02/2 Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

02/3 Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

02/15 Washington, DC - The Anthem

02/16 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/17 Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/18 Tampa, FL - WhigFest Music & Arts Festival

03/7 Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

03/8 Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

03/9 Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

03/10 Salt Lake City UT - The Complex

03/14 Missoula, MT - The Wilma

03/15 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

03/16 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

03/17 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

03/22 South Lake Tahoe, CA - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

03/23 Oakland, CA - The Fox Oakland

03/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

03/25 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park