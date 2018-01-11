Jeryko Launches Video Saga With 'Fighting For' Clip

Though his persona is somewhat clouded in mystery, Jeryko's personal story is written into the fabric of his music and videos as a young New York University student, who left America to fight as a Lone Soldier in the Givati Brigade of the IDF. Jeryko's songwriting and high product quality comes from years of working in the music industry in New York as a manager and A&R scout with artists such as Walk the Moon, Childish Gambino, Of Monsters and Men, and many more. This new venture comes from his learning from so many other musical journeys and feeling a need to pave his own path.

The video for "Fighting For" comes as the first of a two part saga that rides the themes of brotherhood, bravery, and cliffhangers akin to a full length film. With a clean and driving acoustic guitar, smooth vocals, original choruses, and meaningful lyrics, Jeryko sets the stage for what is sure to be an exciting ride. Watch the video here.