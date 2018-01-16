Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay Leads Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy Nominations
01-16-2018
.
Ed Sheeran

(Radio.com) Who dropped the hottest album of 2017? We're about to find out as Music's Biggest Night is right around the corner. The list of nominees for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards includes some of the biggest stars in all of music.

This category features powerhouse groups Coldplay and Imagine Dragons. Plus, solo superstars Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Kesha and Lana Del Rey. Check out more from each of the nominees below.

Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay: Kaleidoscope is the 13th EP from the 7-time GRAMMY Award winning band. The album's lead single "Something Just Like This," which is a collaboration with The Chainsmokers, is nominated for a GRAMMY (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) as well. The five-track EP blends the group's rock music sound with their pop music sound that we have come to love from the Chris Martin-fronted band.

Ã· – Ed Sheeran: Ã· (pronounced "divide") is Sheeran's third studio album, which highlighted all that we have come to love from the British crooner. With singles like "Shape Of You," "Castle on the Hill," and "Perfect," the album definitely produced some of the biggest songs of 2017. In fact, Ã· was the second-best selling album of 2017.

Evolve – Imagine Dragons: The third studio album from Imagine Dragons blurred the boundaries of pop, rock and alternative music once again, when it was released in 2017. The album, which includes the singles, "Believer," "Thunder," and "Whatever It Takes," delivered a sound that appealed to the group's established fans, while helping millions of new fans discover their unique sound. In fact, as a Newsday review put it, the album showed the group was "ready to transcend genre labels -- they just want to make good music that interests them." Read about the rest of the nominees here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Ed Sheeran News

Ed Sheeran Music
