Royal Blood Set To Rock Late Night TV
(hennemusic) Royal Blood will perform on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, January 16. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher are appearing on the program to promote their latest album, "How Did We Get So Dark?" Recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London, UK with co-producer Tom Dalgety, the project debuted atop the UK charts upon its release in June to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 self-titled record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years. Royal Blood streamed a live performance at the House Of Vans in London last month after more than 10,000 fans applied for free tickets to the intimate event. The group will open for Queens Of The Stone Age at The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas, NV on February 16 before heading out on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in late April. Watch video of their video of "I Only Lie When I Love You" performance from the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge here.
