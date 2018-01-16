Sleater-Kinney Star's Memoire Being Made Into TV Series

Now, as Portlandia wraps up, Brownstein's set to begin work on her next TV project, a half-hour pilot for Search and Destroy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is "loosely inspired' by Brownstein's 2015 memoir Hunger Makes A Modern Girl and is "about a young woman, a band and a community learning how to be unafraid of their own noise."

In addition, Brownstein also revealed, in a recent interview with Billboard, that Sleater-Kinney were back in the studio, working on new material. However, she wouldn't specify a timeline, saying, "we're going to do this very slowly". (Remember, the last two Sleater-Kinney albums - 2005's The Woods and 2015's No Cities To Love came out a decade apart. Read more here.