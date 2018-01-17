Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Frontman Andy Biersack explained the album's title "The Latin translation of Vale is 'be well, be strong' and is central to the message of this record. We hope to continue to inspire our fans and friends to embrace their own individuality and inner strength."

He also added: "From our inception, Black Veil Brides have stood up for the outcasts and disenfranchised, with this album as hope to give you hope, fun and most importantly a kick ass rock and roll record." Watch the video here.