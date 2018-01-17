Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

'Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham' was captured during Hackett's recentGenesis Revisited & Classic Hackett Tour at the Birmingham Symphony Hall and is set to be released on January 26th.

The new video can be streamed here and Hackett had this to say "In the run-up to the Wuthering Nights DVD release, I'm thrilled to put out El Niño, which takes off with fiery excitement from the word go... Enjoy!"

'Wuthering Nights' will be offered in a variety of formats including Special Edition 2CD + 2DVD Digipak, Blu-Ray and Digital album. The video editions will include 5.1 surround sound.

Steve had this to say about the special show that was captured for the release, "I'm excited about imminent release of 'Wuthering Nights'. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans. Songs like One for the Vine, Eleventh Earl of Mar and Blood on the Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren... Sit back and enjoy!"

The DVD / Blu-Ray editions will also include behind the scenes footage, most of which was filmed on the day in Birmingham. There are also three videos for tracks from 'The Night Siren': Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole and West to East.

Tracklisting

CD1:

Every Day

El Niño

The Steppes

In the Skeleton Gallery

Behind the Smoke

Serpentine Song

Rise Again

Shadow of the Hierophant

Eleventh Earl of Mar

CD2:

One For The Vine

Acoustic Improvisation

Blood on the Rooftops

In That Quiet Earth

Afterglow

Dance on a Volcano

Inside and Out

Firth of Fifth

The Musical Box

Los Endos

DVD1:

Concert Part 1

Bonus: Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham (Behind the Scenes)

DVD2:

Concert Part 2

Bonus: Promo videos for Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole & West To East

Standalone Blu-Ray features all of the above content on disc.