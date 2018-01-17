|
Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video
.
Iconic former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released a new performance video for the song "El Nino," which comes from his forthcoming live package. 'Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham' was captured during Hackett's recentGenesis Revisited & Classic Hackett Tour at the Birmingham Symphony Hall and is set to be released on January 26th. The new video can be streamed here and Hackett had this to say "In the run-up to the Wuthering Nights DVD release, I'm thrilled to put out El Niño, which takes off with fiery excitement from the word go... Enjoy!" 'Wuthering Nights' will be offered in a variety of formats including Special Edition 2CD + 2DVD Digipak, Blu-Ray and Digital album. The video editions will include 5.1 surround sound. Steve had this to say about the special show that was captured for the release, "I'm excited about imminent release of 'Wuthering Nights'. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans. Songs like One for the Vine, Eleventh Earl of Mar and Blood on the Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren... Sit back and enjoy!" The DVD / Blu-Ray editions will also include behind the scenes footage, most of which was filmed on the day in Birmingham. There are also three videos for tracks from 'The Night Siren': Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole and West to East. Tracklisting CD2: DVD1: DVD2: Standalone Blu-Ray features all of the above content on disc.
Tracklisting
CD2:
DVD1:
DVD2:
Standalone Blu-Ray features all of the above content on disc.
