Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video
01-17-2018
.
Steve Hackett

Iconic former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released a new performance video for the song "El Nino," which comes from his forthcoming live package.

'Wuthering Nights: Live in Birmingham' was captured during Hackett's recentGenesis Revisited & Classic Hackett Tour at the Birmingham Symphony Hall and is set to be released on January 26th.

The new video can be streamed here and Hackett had this to say "In the run-up to the Wuthering Nights DVD release, I'm thrilled to put out El Niño, which takes off with fiery excitement from the word go... Enjoy!"

'Wuthering Nights' will be offered in a variety of formats including Special Edition 2CD + 2DVD Digipak, Blu-Ray and Digital album. The video editions will include 5.1 surround sound.

Steve had this to say about the special show that was captured for the release, "I'm excited about imminent release of 'Wuthering Nights'. It felt special to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Wind & Wuthering, the Genesis album I had the most songwriting involvement with and a favourite among many fans. Songs like One for the Vine, Eleventh Earl of Mar and Blood on the Rooftops come across powerfully on this release, which also features other Genesis and solo Hackett favourites along with songs from my latest album The Night Siren... Sit back and enjoy!"

The DVD / Blu-Ray editions will also include behind the scenes footage, most of which was filmed on the day in Birmingham. There are also three videos for tracks from 'The Night Siren': Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole and West to East.

Tracklisting
CD1:
Every Day
El Niño
The Steppes
In the Skeleton Gallery
Behind the Smoke
Serpentine Song
Rise Again
Shadow of the Hierophant
Eleventh Earl of Mar

CD2:
One For The Vine
Acoustic Improvisation
Blood on the Rooftops
In That Quiet Earth
Afterglow
Dance on a Volcano
Inside and Out
Firth of Fifth
The Musical Box
Los Endos

DVD1:
Concert Part 1
Bonus: Wuthering Nights, Live in Birmingham (Behind the Scenes)

DVD2:
Concert Part 2
Bonus: Promo videos for Behind the Smoke, Fifty Miles from the North Pole & West To East

Standalone Blu-Ray features all of the above content on disc.

advertisement

Steve Hackett Music, DVDs, Books and more

Steve Hackett T-shirts and Posters

More Steve Hackett News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Steve Hackett Reveals His Supergroup Plan

Steve Hackett Release 'Behind The Smoke' Video

Steve Hackett Talks The Night Siren In New Online Video

Steve Hackett To Conclude American Tour With Orchestra Show

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'In The Skeleton Gallery'

Steve Hackett Announces New Album 'The Night Siren'

Steve Hackett Leads Giants Of Rock Festival Lineup

Steve Hackett Revamping Genesis Revisited For New Tour

Steve Hackett Rocks Genesis Classics In New Video


More Stories for Steve Hackett

Steve Hackett Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

The Cranberries' Dolores O'Riordan Dead At 46- Motorhead Stars Reuniting For Lemmy Tribute Shows- Guns N' Roses' Long Delayed Album A Masterpiece Says Guitarist- more

Billy Joel Jams Foreigner Classics With Mick Jones And Lou Gramm- Dave Grohl Proves Rock Is Dead Question Is Dead Issue- John Fogerty Upset By 'Proud Mary' Movie- more

Page Too:
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'- Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star- Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'- more

Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris- Jay Rock Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Future, More for 'King's Dead'- Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan 'SNL'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour

The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan Cause of Death Under Investigation

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery

Queen, Bowie, Stones, Aerosmith Among Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Release New Song

The Dead Daisies Announce New Album 'Burn It Down'

MGMT Announces New Album 'Like Dark Age' And Tour

Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

Black Veil Brides Release 'Wake Up' Video

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Camp Mars 2018 Details

Steve Hackett Releases 'El Nino' Live Video

Killen Streaming New Song 'Tired Of Being Broke'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl

Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Man of the Woods' Studio Footage

Black Eyed Peas Perform 'Street Livin' On Late Night TV

Young Thug Releases New Track 'MLK'

Bleachers Release New Track 'Alfie's Song (Not So Typical Love Song)'

Selena Gomez's Mother Didn't Want Her To Work With Woody Allen

Greg Spero Leaves Halsey To Focus On New 'Tiny Room' Series

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood Shares Video Of Newborn Daughter

Jordan Davis Announces Album and Release New Video

Tegan Marie Announce New Single and Special Live Performances

Jonas Brothers Instagram Account Has Been Reactivated

Migos Announce Release Date For 'Culture II'

Katy Perry To Present Minnie Mouse Walk of Fame Star

Lana Del Rey Guests On Borns' New Track 'Blue Madonna'

'Jeopardy!' Contestant Confuses Jack White With Eminem

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.